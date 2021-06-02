Oberon 5k Gives a New Meaning to “Beer Run”

Sure, you like your beer, but you could run a 5k...in a week. The 2021 Oberon 5k is a virtual run to celebrate summer. No training required.



You don't associate a "beer belly" with an athlete, but runners love their beer. I've been to many races where part of the finishing celebration included a medal, a banana, and a craft beer. This is where Bell's Oberon becomes Oberun. The Kalamazoo brewery is hosting a virtual 5k run the week of July 26-30, 2021.

This event is nothing like the Kalamazoo Marathon. Forget about running 26.2 miles. You don't even have to make it 13.1, or even 3.1 miles all at once. That's right, you get five days to run a 5k, and this race is sponsored by a bar, not a hospital.

Let's do the math: with 24 hours in a day, 5 days is 120 hours. Even if we take out the recommended 8 hours a day for sleep, we still have 80 hours to run 3.1 miles. Your pace works out to 2 hours, 34 minutes, 50 seconds per mile- a ridiculous speed. To put it in perspective for non-runners, you can walk a mile in 15-20 minutes.

Get our free mobile app

Not only is this the easiest way ever to complete your first 5k, but you also get some awesome Bells swag, including an Oberun t-shirt and a medal. Like any run, you have to pay for the race, even though it is virtual. A portion of the proceeds support Karen's Trail, honoring the life and legacy of triathlete Karen McKeachie by expanding recreational opportunities with the construction of the 70-mile Border-to-Border trail that follows the Huron River.

So, we'll see you at the finish line or the line at the bar for another beer!