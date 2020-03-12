Oberon Day 2020 in Kalamazoo May Get Canceled

The most popular local holiday in the Kalamazoo area may not take place this year. Bell's Eccentric Cafe located downtown has canceled all events, public and private, with an expected attendance of more than 100 people. But the brewery says they are still contemplating Oberon Day, according to a statement. Oberon Day which is set to take place on Monday, March 23rd.

It follows numerous closings and cancellations at schools, businesses, organizations and sporting events locally, statewide, and across the nation due to fears about the spread of coronavirus.

Here is part of a statement released by Bell's on Thursday afternoon:

Safety is always our first concern. That means protecting all of our employees, fans, customers, partners, guests and community to the best of our ability. With that said, we have implemented the following precautionary measures: All public and private events over 100 people at the Eccentric Cafe have been cancelled through the end of April. For those who have purchased tickets to one of our shows, you will receive a full refund if purchased via credit card. (Please be patient as refunds may take several business days due to high volumes.) For those who purchased with cash, refunds will be made in person at our General Store. If you have additional refund questions, please email us at concertinfo@bellsbeer.com. Information about Oberon Day will be shared soon. The Cafe will remain open and we will continue to practice preventative measures as best we can. That includes sanitizing and disinfecting all public-use spaces on a daily basis, continuously disinfecting all common area surfaces and providing hand sanitizing stations for everyone in addition to all of the procedures we have always maintained in regard to food safety and cleanliness. As an additional precaution, we have suspended refilling growlers at our General Store for the time being. All brewery tours in Comstock and Kalamazoo have been suspended until the end of April as well.