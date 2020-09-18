Obesity is a Common Health Issue for Kids and Adults

According to healthline.com, obesity is a common health issue that is defined by having a high percentage of body fat. A body mass index of 30 or higher is an indicator of obesity.

It seems like the older a person gets, the more difficult it becomes to lose weight and to keep it off. This is an ongoing battle for millions of people in the U.S.

As you know, over the past few decades, obesity has become a considerable health problem. It's now considered to be an epidemic in the United States.

Are you ready for the staggering numbers? "According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 93.3 million adults and 13.7 million children and teens in the United States are obese." (healthline.com)

Here a several ways to help prevent obesity:

1. Eat healthy foods as a family. I couldn't agree more. My wife and I really focus on better eating habits for our entire family. Just by changing eating habits, this allows children to experience healthy eating early on.

2. Eating Slowly and only when hungry. I think we're all guilty of this from time to time. Overeating can happen if you eat when you're not hungry. Best advice here is to eat only when you feel hungry and chew more slowly for better digestion.

3. Limit unhealthy foods in the household. This is my thought, if it's not in the house, you won't eat it. If you bring unhealthy foods into the household, your more likely to eat them. Allow less healthy snacks as a rare treat instead.

4. Incorporate fun and exciting physical activity. This is very important for everyone. The World Health Organization recommends that kids and teens get at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily. Fun activities include sports, outdoor chores, and games.

Healthline.com has more great information when it comes to preventing obesity in kids and adults. Please click on the link and read more. It's very informative.