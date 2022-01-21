Officer Injured by Suspect Trying to Flee Arrest in Kalamazoo

A suspect was apprehended after striking an officer with his vehicle fleeing police. The other suspects remain at large.

Get our free mobile app

An officer in Kalamazoo was injured after being struck by a vehicle before a police chase on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The incident began in the area of West Main near Drake Road.

Several Officers with the Crime Reduction Team along with officers from the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team attempted to arrest multiple individuals described as "dangerous and wanted" in a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

While officers were attempting to apprehend the individuals, the suspects fled in a vehicle, striking and injuring an officer. Officers were able to locate the vehicle again but the suspects refused to stop. Police began to chase the suspects but had to terminate after the suspect vehicle began driving in a way that posed too great a threat to the public.

One of the suspects was located by officers a short time later and placed under arrest without further incident. During a search of the suspect vehicle, a loaded gun was found. The suspect described as an 18-year-old from Kalamazoo was arrested on multiple felony charges.

The officer that was struck by the suspect vehicle was taken to an area hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The other suspects involved with the incident remain at large.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the other suspects is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911, the Kalamazoo area Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

10 West Michigan Places You Can Enjoy Without Having a Drink