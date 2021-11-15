Oh, No! Kalamazoo’s Chau Haus Schnitzel Station Closing For Good

You are going to have to find a new place for German and Polish food in the Kalamazoo area. We've seen too many of these stories, especially in the past couple of years, but Chau Haus Schnitzel Station has announced it is closing "permanently", this Saturday, November 20th.

To our amazing Chau Haus friends and supporters: Please join us for this last week in business. Chau Haus will be open Monday through Saturday from 3pm to 9pm daily and our final day of operation will be Saturday, November 20th. It has been a difficult decision and Frankie and the team will cherish the many, many wonderful patrons, fun open mic and fireside/patio music nights and great friendships made over these past 5 years. Thank you very much for your support. We hope to see you this week. Remember, it’s not farewell, but see you later. - Chau Haus via Facebook

For now, not forever

When news began to spread about the closing, some speculated that this might just be for now, not forever. One fan of Chau Haus also mentioned that Chau Haus seemed to never really meld with the current location, but a review on Trip Advisor mentioned that this was the fourth location for Chau Haus. Two of the previous locations were at the Old Mill Golf Course and a few doors down from the State Theatre.

I’m giving them a five for the food and service...This is the fourth iteration of this restaurant and I have continued to enjoy the food regardless of the moves. - Review on Trip Advisor

Seems like the lesson here is keep your eyes and ears open for a possible return someday.

