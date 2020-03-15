Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today (3/15) that he will issue an order to close all restaurants and bars in his state in order to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Bars and restaurants and bars will close at 9 pm tonight. DeWine says he is unsure how long the mandate will last.

"Every day counts so much," he said.

Establishments will be allowed to conduct carryout and delivery services, where applicable.

