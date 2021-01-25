2.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Ohio Felt In Michigan

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred just outside of Lima and Fort Shawnee, Ohio, overnight Friday was felt in Michigan.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.4 to 2.5 earthquake shook Lima and Fort Shawnee, Ohio with shaking reaching across state lines in the Friday, January 22 overnight hours.

The weak 2.4 earthquake epicenter was near the small village of Fort Shawnee and was caught on a few Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) cameras. See the ODOT video below.

The earthquake occurred at 12:22 a.m. Friday. The last earthquake in the area was in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.7 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural resources, the last earthquake reported in the area occurred in 2019. There were no reports of damage or injuries with this latest quake. In fact, no one reported noticing anything more than shaking. Some may have assumed a large truck was passing their home.

While Ohio may not seem like an earthquake-prone area, the state has recorded at least 200 earthquakes above 2.0 magnitude since the earliest record in 1776, according to Ohio History Connection. Most of these earthquakes have been small, in the 2 to 3 magnitude range, but at least 15 earthquakes centered in the state have caused damage.

The largest earthquake in Ohio's history occurred on March 9, 1937, in western Ohio in the Shelby and Auglaize County areas. This earthquake followed a smaller one on March 2 and is estimated to have had a magnitude of 5.4. Considerable damage occurred in Anna and surrounding communities, including damage to nearly every chimney in Anna, cracks and wall separation in the school, rotation of cemetery monuments, changes in water wells, and other minor to moderate damage. The Anna school was later condemned and torn down.

