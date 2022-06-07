The housing market is tough right now. Homes are selling for FAR more than they're worth, and regular every-day people are having a hard time affording to buy new homes. So when a sweet deal comes along, especially when the price looks "normal," you have to ask the question... what's wrong with this place?

A home in Ohio is just this scenario. Built in 1969, this ranch style home in South Euclid - a suburban area of Cleveland - is on the market for only $125,000 with just under 2,000 sq. feet, three bedrooms, and two and a half baths.

Get our free mobile app

That's a lot of space for the price its set at.

Redfin Realtors are listing this as a short sale, and a highly sought after "beautiful" home that is in need of some restoration.

"This home has a nice size foyer with ample amount of closet space... a large great room with wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen right off the formal dining room, next to a spacious living room." "There is an outdoor patio area and a completely fenced in backyard surrounded by mature trees."

But this is the kicker...

"The basement is unfinished. This home will need a complete rehab. The home MAY have some foundation issues that can be solved with the right construction crew."

THERE it is. And once you look at the "spacious unfinished basement," you'll see what's really up. It looks like a bank robbery job gone bad. It looks like "The Upside Down" from Stranger Things is breaking into this home's basement.

Way to bury the lead.

BUT, nonetheless, it is a 3-bedroom home at an "affordable" price in a massively inflated housing market. So... how far are you willing to go just to have a home?

Check out the photos from this home below.