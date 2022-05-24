There's a house for sale right now in Ohio that the further I looked into, the weirder the house started to transform and it really made me question what was going through the mind or bloodstream to encourage them to design it the way they did. When you first step into the house for sale for $250,000, located at 3334 Bethel Concord Rd, Williamsburg Township, OH there really isn't anything out of the ordinary and looks like the classic middle class small American home. Then when you step into the kitchen things start going sideways.

Attached to the the kitchen is a greenhouse of sorts, which also doubles and triples as a bathroom and jacuzzi room. But it's not a normal greenhouse by any means. The interior décor is something you'd see inside of a lizard tank or inside the amphibian house at the zoo, almost with a jungle-like setting. Not the most private of places to use the bathroom. But then you discover that there's another bathroom, only this time it gives you a tropical, "Under The Sea" type vibe. It's very confusing, as is the excitement for this puzzling listing:

Get our free mobile app

4 bedroom 2 bath home with new metal roof and large private fenced in backyard. Kitchen features high quality cabinets and new appliances. This unique home has an amazing attached green house/ conservatory with a one of a kind shower and also a hot tub! Bonus room attached to green house/ conservatory is a bird room! Look but please do not enter. Home has heat pump with electric backup and also propane as an emergency back up! Property backs up to East Fork State Park!

Yo, check out the mirror on the ceiling which is there for...reasons, I'm sure.