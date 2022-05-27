Fans of The Hobbit or Lord of The Rings have to be licking their chops at the thought of living in a real life Hobbit hole. But how do you find an actual Hobbit hole? Apparently all you have to do is go to Westerville, Ohio because somebody is selling a home that's pretty much just that. I've never seen a house where you need to mow the roof once a week, but I guess that's what's gonna most likely help sell this house quick, as the listing describes:

Rare opportunity to own a Berm earth-sheltered home. The living area is underground and home is built upon a hill and sits upon a lovely setting. This home was designed with energy efficient features. This unique custom home offers great potential with lots of living space in a desirable Westerville location. New owner can legitimately say, ''I am living in a home where I can mow my own roof.'' Seller is looking for cash offers.

One thing you would have to imagine is that the gas bill and electric bill would be super low during the summer. Being built into the ground has to allow for some natural cooling and sunlight in. Although it's probably best you not keep any rings of power in this home, because historically speaking it'd be safer.

The house is located at 620 Vancouver Dr, Westerville, OH 43081 and the owner is looking for cash offers near $350,000. You can check out some of the photos of this place below. It's actually quite nice, but as The Hobbit tells us, that's to be expected:

In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the ends of worms and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: it was a hobbit­hole, and that means comfort.