Ohio Lawmaker Suggests: Felony to Plant Flag at Ohio Stadium

No one knows how to lose anymore.

It was plenty controversial enough that several fights broke out after a Michigan Wolverine player tried to plant a block "M" flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium after the Maize and Blue squeezed out a 13-10 victory over the hated Ohio State Buckeyes.

No, players shouldn't fight over who wins and who loses; nor how the victors choose to celebrate, within reason. No, law enforcement should never pepper spray athletes over a rivalry game skirmish.

And no, it shouldn't be a felony to plant a flag at the midfield logo of your rival's stadium after you legally bully your opposition for 60 minutes.

But that's what one Republican lawmaker wants to do in Ohio. State Rep. Josh Williams sponsored House Bill 700, dubbed the "O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act, introducing the proposal to the state House on Tuesday.

From CBS News, the bill reads, "No person shall plant a flagpole with a flag attached to it in the center of the football field at Ohio Stadium of the Ohio State University on the day of a college football competition, whether before, during, or after the competition."

The bill suggests that those found in violation of the proposed law would be found guilty of a third-degree felony.

That's right, Baker Mayfield would be a felon if this law existed in 2017. No fight, no pepper spray - just making a felon out of a college football player because he beat you and let you feel it beyond the scoreboard.

Is it unsportsmanlike to plant a flag at midfield? Hell yeah it is. That's why the Big Ten fined both programs $100,000 for their respective roles in the situation.

Universities also get fined for storing the field because it's unsportsmanlike. It's sort of understood that the conferences are in charge of governing their respective programs over matters that take place on the field - not the U.S. government.

It's funny how this bill comes from the same void as those who say the generation of players who played in that game is soft. Well, maybe the Buckeyes were soft - that's why they lost the game and decided to defend their own turf after the game instead of during it.

If you ask me, this should start a tradition in the rivalry. If Michigan loses The Game at home next year, go ahead Buckeyes, plant that Ohio State flag at midfield - you earned it. Michigan can do the same when they win in Columbus again. Honestly, it seems fitting with the tradition of crossing out "O's" and "M's".

Do you want this rivalry to be bigger than the Iron Bowl? There's your ticket right there guys. That vitriol and hate we love in college football rivalries burn more when something like that is on the line.

This bill is soft, and anyone who supports it, including the politician who brought it to the floor, should be ashamed of themselves.

This is college football. It's legalized assault for young men and one of the most impassioned things Americans cling to. You don't get to brand someone - let alone an 18-to-22-year-old college student - a felon because your team lost and couldn't defend its own turf any more than you could for a flagrant helmet-to-helmet hit.

Take a page from George Teague and get that man off your logo like he did with Terrell Owens and defend your house. The Cowboys lost that memorable game against one of their biggest rivals in 2000. They won the matchup in 2001.

Can't win the game? Can't defend your turf? Take the L, O.H.I.O, and try again next year.