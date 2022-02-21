Ohio Man Hit by His Stolen Car While on the Phone with Police

Listen to audio from the 9-1-1 call as an Ohio man is struck by his own car as he reports it stolen.

This is a car theft that is so strange you'd think it happened in Florida. But nope, Ohio gets the honor. Last Monday Joel Morton-Wilson was leaving his job when one terrible surprise was followed by another. Joel found broken glass in the parking spot where his car once sat. He called 9-1-1 to report that his car had been stolen when the situation escalated quickly. Wilson told WBNS how it all went down,

My car was like 15 feet away. The people who had stolen it turned on the ignition and accelerated at me at about 25 miles an hour. They caught me in the head and shoulder.

This terrifying moment was over yet, as the car thieves turned around and came back for Wilson again. He was able to get out of the way and the car blew a tire after hitting a curb at a high speed. This sounds like Wilson was a target. However, the suspect was a juvenile that the owner of the car did not know. The police were able to catch the car thief because the blowout did not allow the stolen car to get too far. Click here to hear the crazy moment unfold in the 9-1-1 call.

The car thief, who already had an active arrest warrant, was arrested for the theft. Wilson is doing ok, however, the police still have his car.

