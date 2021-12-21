Old-Fashioned Michigan Christmases, 1890-1940

There's not much that can beat a perfect Michigan Christmas: silent, gently falling fluffy snowflakes on Christmas Eve, a blanket of freshly fallen snow on Christmas morning, the smell of a REAL pine tree in the living room, a bevy of colorfully wrapped presents under the tree, maybe an electric train around the tree base, bacon and eggs frying in the kitchen, stockings stuffed with candy and fruit, an empty plate with a few crumbs and an empty glass where Santa ate the cookies and drank the milk you left for him......and getting up while it's still dark outside to gather 'round the Christmas tree and open gifts.

To me THAT would be the perfect Christmas...and they used to be that way. In the past number of years, we've been deprived of decent snowfalls to wake up to on Christmas morning...unless you live in upper Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Some people feel the New England states beat Michigan when it comes to Christmas traditions...I do acknowledge that a New England Christmas is a wonderful experience, but I recall all the wonderful Christmases here in Michigan, and nothing will erase those memories. I'm sure I'm not the only one who wishes the holidays could be that way again.

Kids still stare in awe at the department store Santas, mail their Christmas list letters, and try to stay awake to catch a glimpse of him in the middle of the night.

It's too bad the feelings of compassion and sentiment we experience at Christmas only come around in December.

The gallery below shows some old-time Christmases from various towns throughout Michigan from the 1890s thru the 1940s.....

Old Fashioned Michigan Christmas

Toys From The 1950s-1960s

Michigan 5 & 10 Stores

Thanksgiving In Michigan

Discontinued/Vintage Bubblegum & Chewing Gum