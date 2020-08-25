Gallery of Unique Michigan Restaurants, 1884-1960s

Below are photos of some of Michigan's unique restaurants of the past.

Ever hear of the "Boneless Liver King" restaurant? It's listed below.

Even though these don't exist anymore, you can still find eateries like these throughout our state...you just have to look for 'em! Get off the main highways and take some back roads, dirt roads, side roads. Visit small towns you've never heard of or been to. You'll find plenty of unique, quirky restaurants like these!

Now take a look at the gallery below of past Michigan restaurants, cafe's and eateries!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

RESTAURANT 1

RESTAURANT 2

RESTAURANT 3

RESTAURANT 4

RESTAURANT 5

RESTAURANT 6

RESTAURANT 7

RESTAURANT 8

RESTAURANT 9

RESTAURANT 10

RESTAURANT 11

RESTAURANT 12

RESTAURANT 13

RESTAURANT 14

RESTAURANT 15

RESTAURANT 16

RESTAURANT 17

RESTAURANT 18

RESTAURANT 19

RESTAURANT 20

RESTAURANT 21

RESTAURANT 22

RESTAURANT 23

RESTAURANT 24

RESTAURANT 25

RESTAURANT 26

RESTAURANT 27

RESTAURANT 28

RESTAURANT 29

RESTAURANT 30

RESTAURANT 31