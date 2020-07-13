Old Michigan Sanitarium Grounds That Were Made Into a State Park

It sounds like the fictional Andy Griffith town ‘Mayberry’ but it’s far from it.

The Maybury Sanitarium began operations in 1921 as the Detroit Municipal Tuberculosis Sanatorium (call it 'sanitarium' or 'sanitorium'...either way works). It took the land of eight local farms to build this sanitarium in Northville Township.

The sanitarium was eventually named after its developer, William H. Maybury, who continued living on the property. Strangely enough, Mr. Maybury died of tuberculosis in 1931.

Thanks to new technology, developments, research, and treatment of TB, patients were being treated elsewhere. The sanitarium closed for good in 1969.

In 1972, the Michigan Natural Resource Commission bought the land, and three years later, they had turned it into a state park. There is one old original building standing...so far. They may tear it down. But there are markers through the woods telling visitors which buildings stood in the empty fields. And yeah, some visitors have experienced spooky things.

These days, Maybury State Park is a conglomerate of things for people with different interests. Horseback riding, hiking & biking, lots of artifacts, rumors of ghosts, and hauntings.

This might make an interesting day trip to make someday, for the history, the hiking….. and the hauntings. Take a look at some photos below...