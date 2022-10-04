Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli
There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
It is amazing! There is one in East Lansing and one in Grand Rapids. They are a franchise deli that has an amazing roast beef and cheddar with horseradish mayo on a soft ciabatta. I'm very excited that they are coming to town. -Molly
What Do They Serve?
From the look of their website it seems like a pretty basic menu with sandwiches, salads, giant potatoes and desserts. While many were excited for the new addition, one person brought down the "buy local" hammer hard on them:
I don't go to chain restaurants. Buy local keep your money local. Why send profits to a corporate headquarters and shareholders who put profits ahead of people? Chain restaurants are ALL bad.