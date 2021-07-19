One Dead, Two Injured In Suspected Drunken Driving Crash

A Battle Creek man is dead and two others were injured following a late, Sunday afternoon crash, near I-94 and Arlene’s Truck Stop. An arrest has been made and authorities suspect drunken driving was involved. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputies were called to the scene on East Michigan, just before 6 PM. There, deputies determined that a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Battle Creek resident was traveling eastbound and failed to stop at a stop sign on Mercury Drive.

Their vehicle struck another, northbound vehicle which had the right of way. The northbound car was pushed off the road and came to rest after flipping over. The driver of the second vehicle, a 32-year-old, Battle Creek man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants inside their vehicle were rushed off to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The original, at-fault driver was arrested at the scene for operating under the influence of alcohol causing death. Their name, as well as the names of the victims, has not yet been released.

Get our free mobile app

The crash remains under investigation and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the crash can reach Kalamazoo County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 269 383-8821, or the Silent Observer Line at 269 343-2100.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the accident scene by the Michigan State Police, Galesburg-Charleston Fire Department, Climax Township Fire Department, and Pride Care EMS.