One person was hurt while the other was treated at the scene as a crash slowed down commuters on M-89 Thursday morning just west of Battle Creek.

The Ross-Augusta Fire Department responded to the area near Gull Lake View’s Stonehedge courses just before 7:30 a.m. after a vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle while driving west and forcing the vehicle into the southern ditch.

One driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The other was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The highway was down to one lane between 44th and 46th streets while clean-up was taking place, and was re-opened around 9 a.m.

The investigation of the crash continues.