One of America’s Best Waterparks is Just a Short Drive from Michigan

I grew up near Gulf Shores, Alabama, so I spent most of my summers near the water—beaches, rivers, creeks, and deep lakes with an overpass to jump from. But there's something extra special about a great waterpark experience.

Terrifying rides, lazy rivers, and wave pools. It's tough to beat. Unfortunately, the options in-state here in Michigan aren't among the best in the country. But hey, a getaway vacation to one of the best outdoor waterparks in the country might be the best way to escape reality in the summer of 2025. Luckily, it's not too far of a drive for most Michiganders.

The Best Water Park for Michiganders to Visit this Summer

USA Today recently revealed its Top 10 list of America's best outdoor water parks as voted on by the general public. Naturally, nearly all of the water parks featured on the list are in the south, where the sun is hotter. Why step into 100°+ weather when a more familiar climate will do just fine?

Surprisingly enough, the No. 4 entry on the top 10 list is Santa Claus, Indiana's Splashin' Safari, a five-hour drive from the Michigan-Indiana border. Coupled with the on-brand Holiday World theme park, Splashin' Safari is preparing for its 79th summer of slides, rides, and tides.

Splashin' Sufari isn't quite open for the season just yet, though according to the park's online calendar, the waterpark will open daily to the public beginning on Friday, May 23.

Splashin' Safari has 16 water attractions including the wicked fast ZOOMbabwe and Cheetah Chase Water Coaster and the star of the show, the Mammoth Water Coaster.

