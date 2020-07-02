One Third Of Michigan Parents Don’t Plan On Kids Returning To School In The Fall

Michigan has roughly 1.5 million students that attend public schools and around 500,000 of those students may not be returning in the fall.

All About Ann Arbor cited a University of Michigan study that said one-third of parents in Michigan don't plan on sending their kids back to school in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey was done prior to Governor Whitmer's announcement of a series of precautionary measures that will be taken if schools reopen for classes in the fall.

If only two-thirds of the student ends up returning in the fall, this could have dire consequences on teachers and faculty throughout the state. With that many fewer students, schools could see considerable layoffs of teachers.