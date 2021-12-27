A week after the Detroit Lions played their best 4 quarters in years, an interception inside the 10-yard line cost them another last-minute win.

I managed to get home in time the day after Christmas to catch the Detroit Lions taking on the Atlanta Falcons. After last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals, I thought they had a chance at beating the Falcons even though it was a road game.

Something I didn't anticipate about the Lions was quarterback Jared Goff remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lion's backup quarterback Tim Boyle was in the game. Boyle didn't play bad completing 24 of 34 passes, one touchdown, but it was the interception at the end of the game that put the final nail in the coffin for the team.

With only a few minutes left in the game with the score of 20-16, the Lions got a turnover and began to march the ball down the field. They get a first down and are within the 10-yard line from scoring a winning touchdown.

Boyle went to through a winning touchdown pass into traffic and Atlanta's Foye Olukun got the interception closing out any hope of the Lions getting another win. It was a heartbreaker.

With Boyle not getting much practice time the Lions were called for five false start penalties that cost them a few opportunites throughout the game.

There was one highlight from the game and that stands out and that was a fake punt that happened in the second quarter. Lions punter Jack Fox threw a 21-yard completion to wideout KhaDarel Hodge for a first down.

Boyle threw a touchdown pass to rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and made the game 10-7 to take the lead in the game.

Aside from missing Lions QB Jared Goff, running back D'Andre Swift was still out with a sprained right shoulder.

Defensivley the Lions gave Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan a rough day. Derrick Barnes, Alim McNeil and Austin Bryant all sacked Ryan who is not known for his running skills.

Lions rookie kicker Riley Patterson sure has shown some promise with 10 straight field-goal attempts that included two vs the Falcons from 26 and 37 yards out.

The Lions will head to Seatlle next week to try their hands at one final road game before their final home game against the Green Bay Packers in two weeks.

