Operation Local: Tri County Head Start

Parents of children under 5 years-old in Southwest Michigan...you might want to check this out.

Tri County Head Start has 44 classrooms in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien counties ready to help your little ones get a head start on life and education before kindergarten.

We recently spoke to Chanda Hillman the Tri County Head Start Executive Director about what to expect as they are opening back up. This is a great time for kids to learn valuable life lessons in a fun and safe environment. Not to mention, the program is no cost to families who qualify.

You can click here to enroll before all of the spots are taken. Please enjoy our conversation with Chanda Hillman below.

If you're interested in the programs that Tri County Head Start have to offer or you're curious about their locations click here for more info.