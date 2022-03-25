As if we don't have enough to worry about these days, police in Marshall, MI are warning of a new viral challenge that's sweeping social media and targeting pedestrians in West Michigan.

No surprise we can once again blame TikTok for this one. The Marshall Police Department says they've received several recent reports of residents being the victims of the "Orbeez Challenge".

If you are unfamiliar with Orbeez, they are small beads that grow in size when placed in water. The popular children's toy can be found at just about any toy store, Walmart, or Target. However, teens are abusing them and are instead using these beads as projectiles to fire at passersby.

On Facebook, the City of Marshall Police Department shared,

We've had recent reports about similar activity here in town; pedestrians who report being shot at with projectiles from moving vehicles. A suspect vehicle has been described as a silver Kia with front end damage. If you have any information to share, please call dispatch at 269-781-0911 or the Marshall Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.You can also message this (Facebook) page directly to help officers locate and identify the vehicle and suspect(s) involved. It is very likely that video of these incidents are circulating on TikTok, Snapchat, and other social media platforms. This viral challenge has appeared across the country from Michigan to Florida to Oklahoma. There's even an instance of a television reporter being shot with Orbeez during a remote broadcast! Authorities say if caught, these offenders will face the consequences. Recently in Michigan, the Dearborn Police Department made two arrests thanks to help from the public.

