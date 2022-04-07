Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?

Credit: Coganuts via Twitter Credit: Coganuts via Twitter loading...

Get our free mobile app

The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said.

What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island, Wisconsin this morning. It’s incredible to see Orca’s in Lake Michigan! #LakeMichiganWhales

Credit: Coganuts via Twitter Credit: Coganuts via Twitter loading...

What Are Orcas?

The orca or killer whale is a toothed whale belonging to the oceanic dolphin family, of which it is the largest member. It is recognizable by its black-and-white patterned body.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Where Can You Find Orcas / Killer Whales?

Orcas can be found in all of the world's oceans in a variety of marine environments, from Arctic and Antarctic regions to tropical seas; they are absent only from the Baltic and Black seas, and some areas of the Arctic Ocean.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Can Orcas / Killer Whales Live In Fresh Water?

According to whalefacts.org whales cannot live in freshwater environments, at least not for long periods of time. One reason is saltwater contains salts and minerals that help clear out infections and aid in healing cuts or wounds that a whale may incur due to an injury or fight with a shark or killer whale.

Saltwater helps a whale with rising to the water surf since saltwater has more buoyancy than freshwater. Whales that travel into shallow freshwater environments risk getting caught on land and can either become beached and dehydrated or, if the water is high enough, drown due to an inability to resurface for air.

From what I've been able to research it's very unlikely that orcas/killer whales would actually be able to survive in Lake Michigan since its freshwater.

Get our free mobile app

Viral Video: Are There Orcas In Lake Michigan?

What Did People Think Of The Video?

One person commented on the video saying: Ahhh, the great spring migration. They should be down by you in a week or so! Love the Washington Island pod.

Another person said: Can’t wait to see them in Sawyer, MI in a couple of weeks!!!

I think it's safe to assume that these Orcas were not filmed in Lake Michigan. What do you think?

9 Animals That Are, Surprisingly, Legal to Own in Michigan

Top 25 Restaurants West Michigan Wants Right Now