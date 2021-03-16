Original Pieces of the Mackinac Bridge are ‘UP’ for Auction

You can own a piece of Michigan's historic Mackinac Bridge. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is auctioning off original pieces of steel grating that were once part of the structure that connects Michigan peninsulas.

One of my earliest childhood memories is riding in the backseat of my parents' 1972 Chevrolet Impala, as we ventured across the bridge into the Upper Peninsula. Not only was my mom completely wigged out about going over the Big Mac Bridge, but she was also adamant that my dad stay in the lane with the smooth pavement and NOT under any circumstances veer into the lane with the steel grates. I was an adult before I drove across the bridge (without my mom in tow) and learned that the noise and vibration of driving on the grates were a little unnerving.

(It's been a long time -- the steel grates were on the outside lanes, right?)

Five pieces of the 60-year old grates are being auctioned off. But bear in mind, you'll need a pretty big truck if you're one of the winning bidders. Each piece is about 38 by 6 feet and five inches deep. Each one weighs close to two tons.

Check out the auction page here. As of today (3/16), the cheapest one is up to $550.

I wish my mom was still with us so I could send her a link to the auction page.

