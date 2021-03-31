ORV Fans, Michigan’s Silver Lake Dunes Open This Week

Time to get your ORV, ATV or dune buggy ready to go, as Silver Lake is ready for another season of playing in the sand dunes. Silver Lake officially opens its 450 acre ORV scramble area this Thursday April 1st at 9am according to the Department of Natural Resources. With the warmer weather here it’s time to get outside play in the dunes, and this is a prime destination. Silver Lake Sand Dunes can be found along Lake Michigan's shoreline between Muskegon and Ludington. Here at Silver Lake you can bring your own ORV, or you can rent one in town.

MLive reports

The park welcome center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week, Thursday to Sunday, to sell the new 2021 combination trail permit that replaces the former three-sticker system. The combo permit will be sold for $36.25. Visitors will still be required to have a State Park Recreation Passport on every vehicle entering the park plus the combo permit for vehicles headed to the dunes.

Gates will open at 8am this week, but no dune access is allowed before 9am. The gates will open daily at 9am after opening weekend. Silver Lake Park is one of Michigan’s most popular places to play, it’s always a good idea to get there early, as there is always quite a crowd. This place of adventure covers 2,936 acres, and is located in Oceana County.

So plan now to get the family and friends together for another weekend of adventure at one of Michigan’s most popular sand dunes. Don’t forget your sunscreen.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer

Great Lakes Northern Lights & STEVE