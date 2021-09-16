Ottawa County Cold Case Detectives Close to Identifying Two Jane Does

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Detectives have announced they are close to identifying two women murdered decades apart.

According to Ottawa County Cold Case detectives, they are closer than ever to identifying Jenny Doe and Matilda Doe whose remains were both located within the Michigan county.

Detectives say forensic genealogists are working feverishly to identify both "Jenny" and "Matilda" and they are closer than ever to identifying the women. Both Does were given the names of Jenny and Matilda by investigators.

Get our free mobile app

Jenny Doe

Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Jenny's remains were located on October 20, 1967. A pair of hunters found the partially nude body of a young woman in a patch of woods in Blendon Township, Hudsonville, Michigan. According to the DNA Doe Project, a white Rambler-brand vehicle was seen in the area before the discovery. It has not been determined whether the vehicle is associated with the case.

Jenny Doe is described as a Black female between the ages of 16 and 22. She is believed to have stood approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighed 90-100 pounds. Jenny was wearing yellow/gold slacks, pink Bermuda shorts, and men’s light blue socks. She had an extra tooth behind the right upper incisor.

The medical examiner determined she died of blunt-force trauma and strangulation and was found three to seven days after her death. Unable to identify the girl, authorities buried her in Blendon Cemetery in Hudsonville. Ottawa County Cold Case Detectives say it's difficult to establish her age but that she was young when she was murdered. They say they've put in hundreds of hours trying to identify Jenny and that her killer has never been found.

Matilda Doe

Courtesy of the DNA Doe Project

Matilda's remains were located on November 6, 1994. Rabbit hunters discovered skeletal remains in a cornfield near a wooded area north of I-96 in Wright Township, near Coopersville in Ottawa County, Michigan. She was nude and covered with brush and sticks.

Investigators believe the victim was most likely dumped at the site between May and September of 1994. A forensic anthropologist determined the victim to be a Hispanic/Latino female between 35 and 45 years old. Matilda stood approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds. Matilda likely had wavy brown-auburn hair. Black stretch pants, pink underwear, and blue high-heeled shoes were found near her body.

Anyone with information about either woman is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer toll-free at 877-887-4536.