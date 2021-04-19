Ottawa County Teen Missing for Weeks Lured Away by Stranger Online

A missing 15-year-old has not been seen or heard from since April 4 when some she met online lured her from her home.

Family members of a missing 15-year-old girl say a stranger their daughter had been communicating with online gave her instructions on how to not leave any clues before disappearing.

Get our free mobile app

Elena 'Lena' Carmona disappeared from her family's home in Zeeland, Michigan on April 4. The family's home security cameras were disabled and Elena walked out of the home taking her cat Nacho when she left. No one has seen or heard from her since.

Her family believes Lena was given advanced technical instructions to obscure her online and social media activity, making it difficult for her family to trace who she may have been in contact with and where she might be.

Lena is described as a light skin Latino girl, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds, dark brown eyes, and long black hair with bleached tips at the bottom. Lena is known to always wear a choker-style necklace and sometimes wears black-rimmed non-prescription glasses.

Lena's cat Nacho is a long-haired orange and beige striped tiger cat who is declawed.

Anyone with information on Lena's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Ottawa County Police at 1-800-249-0911, Michigan State Police at 1-855-642-4847, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Courtesy of the family of Elena Carmona

Courtesy of the family of Elena Carmona

Courtesy of the family of Elena Carmona

17 Michigan Children Have Gone Missing Since January 1, 2021 17 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan Since January 1, 2021