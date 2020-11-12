Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel does a great segment called "Celebrity Mean Tweets" whereby celebrities on the show read mean tweets they have received from fans. The segment quickly became a fan favorite.

This got us to thinking. Why not try it with the Detroit Lions? There certainly wasn't a lack of material on Twitter for gods sake. The only shortfall came in attempting to have LIons players read the tweets. We had about as much a chance at that happening as we did having the Lions win a championship...see what we did there?

So with that said, away we go with our first edition of "Detroit Lions Mean Tweets"

Go Lions!!! er...I mean GO Tweeters!!