Our First Edition Of Detroit Lions “Mean Tweets”
Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel does a great segment called "Celebrity Mean Tweets" whereby celebrities on the show read mean tweets they have received from fans. The segment quickly became a fan favorite.
This got us to thinking. Why not try it with the Detroit Lions? There certainly wasn't a lack of material on Twitter for gods sake. The only shortfall came in attempting to have LIons players read the tweets. We had about as much a chance at that happening as we did having the Lions win a championship...see what we did there?
So with that said, away we go with our first edition of "Detroit Lions Mean Tweets"
Go Lions!!! er...I mean GO Tweeters!!
