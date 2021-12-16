No doubt a response to the pandemic, this recent trend seems to be gaining in popularity in West Michigan. Unfortunately, I’ve never gotten to experience one myself and I’m determined to fix that this season. If you’re like me and want to enjoy everything about the great outdoors, while indoors, here are some local establishments where you can sip and soak in the ambiance.

1. Dog & the Bank- Plainwell

This newly opened eatery features modern dishes and specialty cocktails, all of which are available in their outdoor heated igloos. The igloos are reservation only, can accommodate up to six people, and have heaters inside each space. Even better, they have lights and music too! Can you say “igloo dance party?”

2. Bird Dog- Mattawan

If you’re in the Mattawan area check out Dog & the Bank’s flagship location for a similar outdoor-dining experience as they also have igloos for rent.

3. HopCat- Kalamazoo

Good news! HopCat’s igloos are back again for the winter season. As seems to be the standard, online reservations need to be made in advance. These heated igloos hold between four to six guests and you’re able to enjoy the space for up to two hours. A $100 minimum on dining will need to be spent per reservation-- all the more reason to eat, drink, and be merry.

4. Virtue Cider- Fennville

Virtue has put their own unique spin on the igloo idea, instead creating individual outdoor spaces by using greenhouses. You’ll need to make a reservation in advance and it will set you back $50, but the space is your for 90 minutes and included in your reservation is a round of 10oz cider tastings. Enjoy the greenhouse with up to four of your closest friends. Virtue proclaims it’s an, “intimate & cozy setting for sharing cider & food with loved ones.”

5. Old Burdick’s- Kalamazoo

If you’ve got a larger crew and need more space, Old Burdick’s also features greenhouses for rent that can accommodate up to 10 people. There are only two greenhouses available and while they don’t

require reservations in advance, they are highly encouraged. Each greenhouse is equipped with not only a heater, but a TV too. The space is all yours for just under two hours.