Over 100 Michigan Restaurant Owners Sign Open Letter to Governor Whitmer

The owners of a barbecue joint in Lansing are getting attention after writing an open letter to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Co-owners of Saddleback BBQ, Matthew Gillett and Travis Stoliker, wrote the letter together. I am sure you can guess the contents of the letter - they want to open their doors for indoor dining. Obviously, the Saddleback BBQ owners are not the only ones who feel this way. To date, over 100 restaurant owners have signed the open letter too.

As of now, Tuesday, February 1st is the target date to resume indoor dining. That is not a promised date of reopening. Do you think it will happen? If not, why? I am certainly hoping it does, but I am no fool - I am sure there will be some type of restrictions. Don't throw away your masks just yet.

If you are a restaurant owner, and would also like to sign your name to this letter, you can do so here. The restaurant owners who have signed are listed below, as is a Facebook post of the open letter.

Dear Governor Whitmer, Thank you for your service to our state and for helping us during this terribly difficult time.... Posted by Saddleback Barbecue on Friday, January 15, 2021

Travis Stoliker - Co-Owner of Saddleback BBQ

Matthew Gillett - Co-Owner of Saddleback BBQ

Stefan Nava - Co-Owner of Danzon Cubano (Grand Rapids)

Nick Gavrilides - Owner of Soup Spoon, The Bistro, The Urban Cup

Jim MacQueen - Coach's Pub & Grill

Mike Luther - Owner Bridge Street Social

Maricela Villalvazo - Owner The People's Kitchen

Matt Rhodes - Owner Dustys Cellar & Wine Bar

Nicholas Sinicropi - Owner Arts Pub, Good Truckin' Diner, D Coy Ducks, Reo Town Tattoo Company

Ryan Soule - Owner Oakwood Bistro

Sam Rashed - Owner Zaytoon Lansing & Holt

Greg Sinicropi - Owner Crossroads Grill and Bar (Leslie), Arts Pub, Dcoy.

Eric Allchin - Owner The Tribune: Ice Cream & Eatery (Northport)

Matthew Cottone - General Manager Twin Lakes Golf & Swim Club

Chris Chamberlain - Owner Michigan Princess, Detroit Princess, Grand Princess Riverboat.

David Hunt - Owner Big Boy (St. John’s, Mason, Essexville)

James Cheskaty - Co-Owner EnVie

Ted Darbor - Darbs Crystal Bar

Gianni Licari - Owner Licaris Sicilian Pizza Kitchen

Joseph Ghinelli - Owner Courthouse Pub & Grill

Tamara Black - Owner Buddies Pub and Grill EL

Nihal & Andraya Fernando - Owner Fernando's Café

Natalie Norton - Owner Darb's Patio Bar & Grille and Darb's Country Tavern

Robyn Cole-mrozinski - Owner Jalapeño's Mexican Restaurante

Gump Garmyn - Co partner Gumps bbq

Jim Farhat - Owner Piazzano's

Jeth Ott - Owner Little Brown Jug

Kristin R Conger - Owner Black Sheep Pub

Rodrigo Abarca - Owner Oaks Eatery

Michael Carrigan - Owner JunkYard Dog

Sarah cox - President The garden griddle & creative catering services

Cathryn Neracher - Owner My Trivia Live

Teresa Hull - Owner Linda’s Corner Landing

Mark Miller - Owner Little Camilles by the Bay

Mike Kelly - Owner Kelly Equipment Service

Rob VanPatten - Owner The B&I Bar

Kelly Stapp - Operator/General Manager Clifford Lake Inn

Taylor and Matthew Prestidge - Owners Soulard’s

Michael D. Skory - Piano player/singer/entertainer Piano Bar Mike

Tony Dacoba - Owner Lacantina Ristorante Italiano

Richard Dallett - Owner The Vestal Inn

Derek Allen Sandmire - General Manager Charlie’s Bar and grill Westphalia

Terilynn Cook - Owner Buddies pub and grill & buddies grill

Dawn E Slater - Owner City Limits Restaurant

Arby Schleman - Co-owner Eaton Rapids Craft Company

Jennifer Trout - Owner Red Arrow Roadhouse

Martin & Amy Ramos - Owners Amy’s Catering and The Thirsty Bird Bar & Kitchen

Canyon Platt - Owner Alma's Main Cafe

Daniel C Riedy - Owner Riedy's Riedy's Pizza Tavern

Jeff Neely - Owner Old Chicago (Okemos, Midland, Southgate and Kentwood Locations)

John Baier - Proprietor El Nibble Nook

John A. Mamouzellos - Owner Galley Grill

Natasha Lynn Bissell - Owner Kramer’s bar and grill

Angie green - Owner Evergreens coffee and bakeshop

John Foster - Co-Owner The Wheel Inn

Pamela Foster - Co-Owner The Wheel Inn

Michele Mathews - Owner Manager Wooden Shoe Restaurant

Denny and Michelle Emmer - Owners Cheezy D's

Bill and Tom Corey - Owners Corey’s Lounge

Teresa Vander Zwaag - Owner The Farmhouse

Jeanette Ellsworth - Owner Sunnyside Cafe

Marc Harger - Owner Office Lounge & Grill & Glennie Tavern

Kimberly Ball - Owner Country Creek Reception Hall

Jeremy Sprague - President, Head Brewer Sleepwalker

Michael Zajac - Owner Two Yolks' Cafe

Mark Fink - Owner The Watershed Tavern and Grill.

Emily & Colin Quiney - Owners Back Door Saloon

Kathy Grover - Owner/Operator Frog Tiki Bar and East Bay Grille

Debra Cheneyo - Owner Jds Old Town tavern and The Houghton lake Shrimp Shack

Bob Taylor - Owner Country Pub, Gregory MI

Annette Nelson - Manager Stanz Cafe

Cora Hallauer - Owner The Limberlost, The Firehouse and Budd Lake Bar

Matt & JoAnn Stevens - Co-Owner/Brewer Barn Brewers Brewery

Joe Wolf - Operations Manager Louie’s Trophy House and. Louie’s Corner Bar

Erin Lyon - Owner Jumpin’ Java, Grand Haven

Christopher Potter - Owner Onondaga Tavern

Chris Housler - Owner University Roadhouse /Main St Pub

Jordan Nieto - Owner Bear’s 105 Diner

Robert McCormick - Owner Fort Gratiot Big Boy

John Lowman - Owner Wrought Iron Grill

Joel and Heidi Gesiakowski - Owners Taste

Lisa Tyler - Owner Cherokee Restaurant, Muskegon

Autumn Weston - Owner Kewpees