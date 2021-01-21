Over 100 Michigan Restaurant Owners Sign Open Letter to Governor Whitmer
The owners of a barbecue joint in Lansing are getting attention after writing an open letter to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Co-owners of Saddleback BBQ, Matthew Gillett and Travis Stoliker, wrote the letter together. I am sure you can guess the contents of the letter - they want to open their doors for indoor dining. Obviously, the Saddleback BBQ owners are not the only ones who feel this way. To date, over 100 restaurant owners have signed the open letter too.
As of now, Tuesday, February 1st is the target date to resume indoor dining. That is not a promised date of reopening. Do you think it will happen? If not, why? I am certainly hoping it does, but I am no fool - I am sure there will be some type of restrictions. Don't throw away your masks just yet.
If you are a restaurant owner, and would also like to sign your name to this letter, you can do so here. The restaurant owners who have signed are listed below, as is a Facebook post of the open letter.
Dear Governor Whitmer,
Thank you for your service to our state and for helping us during this terribly difficult time....
Travis Stoliker - Co-Owner of Saddleback BBQ
Matthew Gillett - Co-Owner of Saddleback BBQ
Stefan Nava - Co-Owner of Danzon Cubano (Grand Rapids)
Nick Gavrilides - Owner of Soup Spoon, The Bistro, The Urban Cup
Jim MacQueen - Coach's Pub & Grill
Mike Luther - Owner Bridge Street Social
Maricela Villalvazo - Owner The People's Kitchen
Matt Rhodes - Owner Dustys Cellar & Wine Bar
Nicholas Sinicropi - Owner Arts Pub, Good Truckin' Diner, D Coy Ducks, Reo Town Tattoo Company
Ryan Soule - Owner Oakwood Bistro
Sam Rashed - Owner Zaytoon Lansing & Holt
Greg Sinicropi - Owner Crossroads Grill and Bar (Leslie), Arts Pub, Dcoy.
Eric Allchin - Owner The Tribune: Ice Cream & Eatery (Northport)
Matthew Cottone - General Manager Twin Lakes Golf & Swim Club
Chris Chamberlain - Owner Michigan Princess, Detroit Princess, Grand Princess Riverboat.
David Hunt - Owner Big Boy (St. John’s, Mason, Essexville)
James Cheskaty - Co-Owner EnVie
Ted Darbor - Darbs Crystal Bar
Gianni Licari - Owner Licaris Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
Nihal & Andraya Fernando - Owner's Fernando's Café
Natalie Norton - Owner Darb's Patio Bar & Grille and Darb's Country Tavern
Robyn Cole-mrozinski - Owner Jalapeño's Mexican Restaurante
Gump Garmyn - Co partner Gumps bbq
Jim Farhat - Owner Piazzano's
Jeth Ott - Owner Little Brown Jug
Kristin R Conger - Owner Black Sheep Pub
Rodrigo Abarca - Owner Oaks Eatery
Michael Carrigan - Owner JunkYard Dog
Sarah cox - President The garden griddle & creative catering services
Cathryn Neracher - Owner My Trivia Live
Teresa Hull - Owner Linda’s Corner Landing
Mark Miller - Owner Little Camilles by the Bay
Mike Kelly - Owner Kelly Equipment Service
Rob VanPatten - Owner The B&I Bar
Kelly Stapp - Operator/General Manager Clifford Lake Inn
Taylor and Matthew Prestidge - Owners Soulard’s
Michael D. Skory - Piano player/singer/entertainer Piano Bar Mike
Tony Dacoba - Owner Lacantina Ristorante Italiano
Richard Dallett - Owner The Vestal Inn
Derek Allen Sandmire - General Manager Charlie’s Bar and grill Westphalia
Terilynn Cook - Owner Buddies pub and grill & buddies grill
Christopher Potter - Owner Onondaga Tavern
Dawn E Slater - Owner City Limits Restaurant
Arby Schleman - Co-owner Eaton Rapids Craft Company
Jennifer Trout - Owner Red Arrow Roadhouse
Martin & Amy Ramos - Owners Amy’s Catering and The Thirsty Bird Bar & Kitchen
Canyon Platt - Owner Alma's Main Cafe
Daniel C Riedy - Owner Riedy's Riedy's Pizza Tavern
Jeff Neely - Owner Old Chicago (Okemos, Midland, Southgate and Kentwood Locations)
John Baier - Proprietor El Nibble Nook
John A. Mamouzellos - Owner Galley Grill
Natasha Lynn Bissell - Owner Kramer’s bar and grill
Angie green - Owner Evergreens coffee and bakeshop
John Foster - Co-Owner The Wheel Inn
Pamela Foster - Co-Owner The Wheel Inn
Michele Mathews - Owner Manager Wooden Shoe Restaurant
Denny and Michelle Emmer - Owners Cheezy D's
Bill and Tom Corey - Owners Corey’s Lounge
Teresa Vander Zwaag - Owner The Farmhouse
Jeanette Ellsworth - Owner Sunnyside Cafe
Marc Harger - Owner Office Lounge & Grill & Glennie Tavern
Kimberly Ball - Owner Country Creek Reception Hall
Jeremy Sprague - President, Head Brewer Sleepwalker
Michael Zajac - Owner Two Yolks' Cafe
Mark Fink - Owner The Watershed Tavern and Grill.
Emily & Colin Quiney - Owners Back Door Saloon
Kathy Grover - Owner/Operator Frog Tiki Bar and East Bay Grille
Debra Cheneyo - Owner Jds Old Town tavern and The Houghton lake Shrimp Shack
Bob Taylor - Owner Country Pub, Gregory MI
Annette Nelson - Manager Stanz Cafe
Cora Hallauer - Owner The Limberlost, The Firehouse and Budd Lake Bar
Matt & JoAnn Stevens - Co-Owner/Brewer Barn Brewers Brewery
Joe Wolf - Operations Manager Louie’s Trophy House and. Louie’s Corner Bar
Erin Lyon - Owner Jumpin’ Java, Grand Haven
Chris Housler - Owner University Roadhouse /Main St Pub
Jordan Nieto - Owner Bear’s 105 Diner
Robert McCormick - Owner Fort Gratiot Big Boy
John Lowman - Owner Wrought Iron Grill
Joel and Heidi Gesiakowski - Owners Taste
Lisa Tyler - Owner Cherokee Restaurant, Muskegon
Autumn Weston - Owner Kewpees