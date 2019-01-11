Overturned Truck Spills Human Waste on I-75 in SE Michigan [VIDEO]

Well, poop. A truck carrying human waste spilled its load on northbound I-75 in Monroe County Thursday.

The accident occurred in Summit, just a couple of miles north of the border between Michigan and Ohio. It happened around 10 am and it took crews until around noon to get just one lane of traffic open on the northbound side of I-75.

Thank goodness it was cold. Can you imagine how it would have smelled if this would have happened in the middle of summer?