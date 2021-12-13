Own a Piece of Michigan History – Vintage Parts from Iconic Mackinac Bridge Up for Auction

Want to own a piece of the Mighty Mac? Vintage parts of the fifth longest suspension bridge in the entire world, Michigan's Mackinac Bridge, are up for auction!

The Michigan Department of Transportation posted on behalf of the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) that five pieces of steel deck grating from the big bridge are on the auction block.

Bidding is open now here through December 22, 2021. Checking out the bids, at least for now, the lowest bid is for $123 and the highest bid is for $260. If you have any questions you can call the MBA at 906-643-7600.

So what do you do with grating from the Mackinac Bridge? Obviously, build a small-scale Mighty Mac in your back yard bridging your pool and jacuzzi... Haha no, well, I mean that would be cool (also if you have a pool AND a hot tub... uhhh, can I come over?) - but as an avid watcher of the show "Flea Market Flip", I feel like there's a lot you could do with them! Make a cool piece of wall art, put glass over it and create a coffee table, turn it into a bar cart... somehow? I dunno, they're always turning things into bar carts on that show.

Photo by Troy Spoelma on Unsplash

If you're interested in owning a piece of the Mackinac Bridge but don't feel like shelling out more than $100, last month the MBA shared there were some smaller pieces of grate for sale. Now, I don't know how many pieces, if any, are left. But on Nov. 5, the MAB said there were 5″ x 11″ and 5″ x 8″ grate parts for sale for $20.00 each at their administration office, which is open 24/7.

