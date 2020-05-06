Owosso Barber Defies Governor’s Order

An Owosso barber is back and open for business, defying an order from the Governor.

77 year old Karl Manke's Barber & Beauty salon is back open and has a steady line of customers ready for a cut. Manke re-opened his shop Monday morning, ignoring Governor Whitmer's order for hair salons and barber shops to remain closed until May 28th.

According to NBC 25 News, the 77-year old said that he followed the orders for as long as he could. Manke said he is not trying to break the law, he is just trying to make a living. This is his only source of income so he had to return to work. He and his clients are all wearing masks.

Karl Manke has been cutting hair in Owosso for a long time. He even used to cut my hair when I was in high school. He does realize that operating a business and going against the order is punishable up to a misdemeanor. Manke said that the police have already warned him, but he says he is willing to face the consequences as he makes his living. The barber said he filed for unemployment twice and was denied both times.

