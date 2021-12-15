Just a couple weeks after the deadly Oxford High School shooting, the community is still dealing with ridiculous threats. Earlier this week, Oxford schools made the decision to cancel classes for the rest of the week after receiving a threat towards the middle school.

The community is still trying to wrap their heads around the fact that four students were gunned down while in school and still school threats are being made.

According to MLive, all Oxford school buildings were closed on Tuesday, Dec. 14 out of an abundance of caution after police investigated a threatening image on social media directed at the middle school.

Get our free mobile app

The district made the announcement via their website.

Dear Wildcat Families, Although law enforcement has cleared our K- 8, Bridges and Crossroads school buildings for our safe reopening tomorrow, many in our community have expressed concern surrounding yesterday's threat and do not feel ready to return. This has caused us to pause and consider the current needs and emotional well-being of our school community. Therefore, we have decided to close all district school buildings for the remainder of the week. Please see your email from OCS for details.

Getty Images

Oxford High School has been closed since the tragic incident took place on Nov, 30. However, the district had reopened grades K-8. In my opinion, I think it was a little too soon. I feel they should have shut down the entire district after the shootings took place and should have remained closed until the new year. I'm kind of assuming that's the plan now, since winter break is next week anyway.

Heartbreaking Scenes from Oxford High School Michigan Shooting

Here Were The 15 Best Places To Live In Michigan In 2021 Looking around for a good place to live in Michigan? Take a look at these 15 Michigan destinations that made the Niche list of locations that were the best to live here in Michigan, for the year of 2021.