‘Paddington 3’ Is Finally Happening

Paddington Bear’ third film outing is set to start production in July of 2023, after a long six years since the last movie, the beloved Paddington 2. The new sequel is set in Paddington’s birth country of Peru. For those not familiar with the series, the first movie was based on a character from a 1950s British children's book series. Since Paddington’s inception, he's become a beloved character.

While the first two movies were directed by Paul King, Paddington in Peru will be directed by Dougal Wilson, a commercial and music video director making his feature debut. The CEO of StudioCanal said this of the news:

We have long been huge admirers of Dougal’s work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour. We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure.

Paul King, the director of Paddington and Paddington 2, shared his thoughts on the new director.

After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure. Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.

The new director, Dougal Wilson, also expressed his excitement.

As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear.

