Pain at the Pump — Gas Prices Hit Record High in West Michigan

It's getting to the point where we want to cry when we have to fill up the gas tanks in our cars. Those digital numbers seem to flash faster and faster as the gasoline is pumped into our gas tanks.

We saw gas prices jump up by 30 cents a gallon last week here in Michigan -- the highest increase in the United States. The prices continue to move in an upward direction.

What is the Average Price of Gas in Michigan?

AAA is reporting that in Michigan, as of Friday morning, drivers in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Holland areas are paying a record high gas price of $4.31 for a gallon of fuel. That is more than the national average which is just $4.27 a gallon.

GasBuddy.com is showing prices ranging from $4.21 a gallon just outside of Muskegon, to $4.39 a gallon at many gas stations in the Grand Rapids area.

With an average price of $4.36 per gallon, drivers in West Michigan are paying more than even the drivers on the other side of the state. The average price for a gallon of gas in Detroit is just $4.26 per gallon -- a full 10 cent difference in price.

Even though gas in the Grand Rapids area is expensive, it's not the highest priced fuel in the state. In the Upper Peninsula's Chippewa County, drivers are paying $4.41 a gallon, according to AAA.

The cheapest gas in Michigan is also in the Upper Peninsula. Drivers in Baraga County, on the west side of the Upper Peninsula, are paying an average of $4.21 a gallon for gasoline.

Are Gas Prices Going to Drop Soon?

It doesn't look like things are going to get any better. The price of gas will probably continue to rise as oil prices are above $105 per barrel. That, along with summer travel, will increase the demand for gas -- which in turn will drive the price even higher.

Maybe it is time to get that bike out. Not only would you save on gas, but you'd be getting some exercise as well!

A Look Back

