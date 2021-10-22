Parents In Michigan Sue Attorney General Over His School Board Threats

I never knew heard that this lawsuit was coming but I am very glad that it is. I was even happier to see that parents from Michigan were one of two complainants in this case. The Christian Post is reporting that parents from Saline Michigan do not like the fact that the Democratic Party is using the Department of Justice and the FBI to target them because they dare to speak up at School Board meetings.

A conservative legal group called The American Freedom Law Center (AFLC) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit on behalf of those Saline Michigan parents. That lawsuit states the AG Garland’s October 4th memorandum demanding FBI and other federal agencies go after parents if they commit acts of “violence, threats of violence, and other forms of intimidation arid harassment”.

As you can read they are not only looking at violence and threats of violence but also “other forms of intimidation arid harassment”. That category has no definition and is completely up to interpretation and whatever the Democrats want it to be.

When AG Garland was testifying yesterday in front of a congressional committee he stated parents do not need to be concerned if they do not commit acts or threats of violence. He left out “and other forms of intimidation arid harassment”. I wonder why?

In his threatening memo to concerned parents across the country, a memo that was meant to silence these parents and to stifle their free speech he wrote:

“In recent months, there has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation's public schools.”

When asked by Congressman Jordan, in sworn testimony yesterday, what data sets did he review that showed a “spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff” he pointed to the letter and only the letter that the lobbyist group National School Board Association submitted. A letter that we now know the National School Board Association worked in collaboration with the White House to draft.

Now we know that all you must do is write a letter to the United States Attorney General and he will ask the FBI to go after whoever you want. I must start writing my letters to the AG immediately, I have quite a few to do and it appears the FBI will be very busy in the upcoming months and years.

In that memorandum AG Garland also wrote the following:

“Coordination and partnership with local law enforcement is critical to implementing these measures for the benefit of our nation's nearly 14,000 public school districts. To this end, I am directing the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working with each United States Attorney, to convene meetings with federal, state, local, Tribal, and territorial leaders in each federal judicial district within 30 days of the issuance of this memorandum. These meetings will facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, and will open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.”

Not that surprising that he and the Democrats have no faith in local law enforcement to protect these School Board members who are attempting to force all kinds of questionable to racist classes and books on their children.

Ask yourself why does the FBI and the DOJ have to get involved in a local matter? How many other local matters that involve the entire country do they get involved with?

The Saline Michigan parent’s lawsuit states that calling on federal agencies to work with states on:

“strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff…to silence parents and other private citizens who publicly object to and oppose the divisive, harmful, immoral, and racist policies of the “progressive” Left that are being implemented by school boards and school officials in public school districts throughout the United States, including in the public schools in Saline, Michigan, and in Loudoun County, Virginia.”

David Yerushalmi the Co-Founder of the American Freedom Law Center and their Senior Counsel issued a statement Tuesday in which he wrote that he believes the Biden Administration:

"seek[s] a future in which free speech means 'social justice' speech and any and all opposition is criminalized 'hate speech' or 'domestic terrorism.'"

He then wrote:

"This is a battle for not just the heart and soul of this country, but its very existence,"

I do agree with him, this is a battle for your children’s, my children and our children’s very ability to live a free life like many of us have.

We must fight this battle for the “heart and soul of this country” as well as its “very existence” for our children, grandchildren and future generations.

We all owe these parents and the AFLC a thank you for what they are doing.