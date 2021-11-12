Paroled Man Arrested for Three Burglaries in Battle Creek

A Battle Creek man was arrested in connection to three area home invasions one day after he was paroled.

A Battle Creek man has been arrested in connection to three home invasions, which took place Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Two of the break-ins took place shortly after 4:00 a.m. in the 4000-block of Beckley Road and the third took place around 4:30 a.m. in the 300-block of South Minges Road, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

A home security video shows a man inside one of the residences, wearing a puffy jacket and surgical mask and possibly, carrying a gun. The video then shows the man taking keys to the owner’s vehicle.

On Minges Road, a female resident heard a noise, and upon checking, saw a man closing a door. Thinking it was her husband, she called out but there was no response. The woman then went back to her bedroom where she found her husband still sleeping in bed.

Crime technicians found a fingerprint on broken glass, which matched the suspect’s fingerprints. Acting on information from parole agents, Battle Creek Police went to a room that was rented at the Red Roof Inn, on Beckley Road, where they found a puffy coat, which is provided to parolee’s, along with a set of keys in the pocket, which belong to the owner of one of the Beckley Road break-ins.

The 23-year-old suspect was located shortly after 7:00 p.m. near the Red Roof Inn and arrested on a parole violation. He is was taken to the Calhoun County Jail.