Pastrami Joe’s Set to Close Downtown Battle Creek Location

After many years along Michigan Avenue in downtown Battle Creek, Pastrami Joe's is set to close the restaurant.

In a message to the community shared on Facebook, Pastrami Joe's notes trouble in sustaining their business during the COVID-19 crisis.

It is with a heavy heart that Pastrami Joe’s Deli is saying goodbye to our Battle Creek location....We have endured a year like no other, (like all in our industry) and can no longer put the financial resources towards fighting this fight....This was not an easy decision, and the second round of closures for dine-in before the holidays was the final financial hit that we could not endure. The City of Battle Creek has worked with us to make this transition as easy as possible.

The restaurant's original location in Marshall will remain open and all Battle Creek employees will be transferred to the Marshall location.

The final day for Pastrami Joe's in Battle Creek is set for Friday, March 12.

Comments on Facebook shared their disappointment but understanding of the news:

So very sorry to hear this. We have enjoyed your business in Battle Creek and often used your catering services through IHP when we too were holding in-person events. I hate to see this happen to any business but thankful to know your have another location to help save the awesome business that you have developed. Man, totally bummed. You had the best salads downtown!! Good luck in Marshall. This is so upsetting. I wish you the very best in the future at your Marshall location. You deserved better than the uncontrollable circumstances that faced you.

