The We-Easel is coming back to Michigan with his Comedy Tour! Pauly Shore announced new dates to his ongoing tour this week, and he's got two dates in the Mitten, including one in Lansing.

Wednesday, Sept. 14th, he'll be performing at The Studio at 414, part of His Comedy Special dates across the country. Tickets are on sale now. Opening artists are yet to be announced.

Shore rose to fame in the 90s on MTV with his show "Totally Pauly," which led him to an HBO Comedy Special, and then a string of iconic 90s comedies like "In the Army Now," "Bio-Dome," "Encino Man" and (my personal favorite) "Son-In-Law."

Shore is also Comedy Royalty, as his mom, Mitzi Shore, was a co-founder of the legendary Comedy Store in Hollywood, California.

Shore's active on social media, especially his Tik Tok account, and on Youtube. His "Pauly Shore Podcast Show" included guests like Judd Apatow, Iliza Shlesinger, and the late Bob Saget. He also has a current podcast, "Pauly Shore's Random Rants," which was part of Bill Burr's All Things Comedy.

Currently, he's working on a movie about his life through the 70s, 80s, and 90s titled "How Did You Expect Me to Turn Out?" and has dates with his band The Crusty's in Vegas after his dates in Michigan.