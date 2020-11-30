Michiganders Would Pay $500 to Get the COVID Vaccine Right Now

While we still don't know the plan for the rollout of a Coronavirus vaccine, Michigan residents say they would pay nearly $500 to cut in line for the shot.

We've heard some much-needed optimistic news lately on COVID-19, as Pfizer and Moderna may be on the cusp of FDA approval for a vaccine. What is lacking, at this point, is a comprehensive strategy for who gets it first. If you could pay, what would Coronavirus immunity be worth to you?

MyBiosource.com is a company that supplies scientists and researchers with biological reagents that facilitate their experiments (as best I can understand it). They recently surveyed 4,428 Americans (regular people, just like you and me) and asked how much money they would be willing to spend to jump the line and be at the front of the queue for the COVID-19 vaccine. Michiganders would pay $493 for that privilege.

There are a lot of numbers here, but the nationwide average is right around $450, putting Michigan near the median. Looking at the map makes me wonder what is going on in Oklahoma. Sooners would shell out $936 to be immunized right now and not wait. Washington state, Illinois and New Hampshire were all in the $700 range too. At the opposite end of the spectrum, New Mexicans have all the patience in the world and wouldn't even give you $300 to move up in line. Montana and South Dakota were the only other two states in the $200 range. Take a look at the map below to see how much residents of each state would pay to be at the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.