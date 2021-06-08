Update: Found! He has Been Found and is Safe

Courtesy of the family of Payton Stroman

Update 6/9/21: Found! Payton has been located and is safe.

 

 

See the original story below

 

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Galesburg on Thursday, June 3.

Family members are concerned for a missing 15-year-old from the Kalamazoo and Galesburg areas. Payton Stroman was last seen by his mom leaving their home at 1:15 p.m. 6/3/2021. Payton left his family home on his blue BMX bicycle that does not have pegs.

Get our free mobile app

Payton was last seen wearing a white t-shirt that has a teddy bear wearing a patch on one eye, black NIKE shorts with a white swoosh on the left side, white Air Force Nike shoes with a green swoosh.

Payton is a 15-year-old biracial male with a medium complexion, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Payton has a few scars; a smiley face-shaped scar on his left arm near his shoulder, a very small scar under his right eye, and a mole on his right cheek near his mouth.

Anyone with information on Payton's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911. Reference case #21-109147.

Courtesy of the family of Payton Stroman
Courtesy of the family of Payton Stroman
Courtesy of the family of Payton Stroman

View other area missing person by clicking here.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Michigan using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: galesburg, kalamazoo, missing
Categories: Michigan, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top