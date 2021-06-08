Update: Found! He has Been Found and is Safe

Update 6/9/21: Found! Payton has been located and is safe.

See the original story below

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Galesburg on Thursday, June 3.

Family members are concerned for a missing 15-year-old from the Kalamazoo and Galesburg areas. Payton Stroman was last seen by his mom leaving their home at 1:15 p.m. 6/3/2021. Payton left his family home on his blue BMX bicycle that does not have pegs.

Payton was last seen wearing a white t-shirt that has a teddy bear wearing a patch on one eye, black NIKE shorts with a white swoosh on the left side, white Air Force Nike shoes with a green swoosh.

Payton is a 15-year-old biracial male with a medium complexion, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Payton has a few scars; a smiley face-shaped scar on his left arm near his shoulder, a very small scar under his right eye, and a mole on his right cheek near his mouth.

Anyone with information on Payton's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911. Reference case #21-109147.

