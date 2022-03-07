Spring has not yet sprung, but when it does - summer will not be too far behind. There are a lot of fun festivals happening this summer, and Hippie Fest 2022 is one of them.

Get our free mobile app

Hippie Fest is a grassroots festival featuring entertainment for all ages. The festival features live music, bohemian shopping, a vintage hippie car show, DIY tie-dye, giant bubble garden, cirque performers, kids' activities, delicious food, and so much more.

Here is everything you need to know about Hippie Fest 2022.

When is Hippie Fest 2022 in Michigan?

Saturday, June 11th - Noon to 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 12th, - Noon to 7:00 PM

This is a rain or shine event.

Where is Hippie Fest held?

The event is held at Treetoad Family Farm, located at 10834 Willard Road in Trufant, Michigan. Trufant is located about 35 miles south of Big Rapids. That is roughly a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Lapeer area and approximately two hours from the Flint area.

How much does it cost to attend Hippie Fest?

$15 single-day tickets / $25 two-day tickets

Kids 10 & under free (no ticket necessary)

Tickets must be reserved in advance for this event. On-site camping is not available to guests.

An age identification wristband is required for anyone drinking at the festival site (available for $5 with valid ID at the festival entrance).

What if I am interested in being an on-site vendor?

Awesome, vendor fees are as follows,

Single Space (10' x 10') - $175

Double Space (10' x 20') - $275

Food Vendor Fee - $275

You can get additional information on vending here.

Do I need to pre-register for the hippie car show?

Yes! Calling all people with groovy hippie buses or vintage VWs. You need to be a part of this free car show. You can pre-register here

Hippie Fest 2022 sounds awesome! Check out this cool promo video below. Peace and love my friend, peace and love.

Get Ready for Summer With the 20 Largest Inland Lakes in Michigan Michigan boasts over 11,000 lakes throughout the state. Check out the 20 largest lakes in Michigan here.

Float on a Lake Near Traverse City in This Airbnb Houseboat Stay on the water in this tiny but unique Airbnb houseboat that sits on Lake Ann.