The Michigan Central Railroad Station, which is today's Clara's on the River restaurant, will be in the spotlight tonight, February 15th, 2021, at 7 pm.

It’s the latest program in a series by Michael “Mac” McCullough, of Willard Library, along with local Battle Creek historians and preservationists. Tonight, among Mac’s guests will be the current owner of Clara’s on the River, Ross Simpson. Simpson will talk about the renovation of the depot in the early ’90s, and subsequent work on the building. The architect on the project, Randy Case, will also be part of the show. Case was active in the 100-year celebration of the depot in 1988, and efforts to save it from the wrecking ball. Willard Library has some great photos of the depot, but tonight’s program will also feature some other photos, courtesy of local historian Kurt Thornton, who will be part of the program as well.

Michigan Central Depot-Willard Library

The Michigan Central Station opened in 1888, and was in service for nearly 100 years, until 1982. It sat empty and its future was certainly in doubt until Simpson and his business partner bought it in 1989 and transformed it into “Clara’s on the River.”

Thomas Edison as well as Presidents William Howard Taft and Gerald Ford visited the depot. President Taft spoke at the Depot on September 21, 1911. This photo shows the President, and Dr. John Harvey Kellogg (in the white coat), C. W. Post, and W. K. Kellogg.

President Taft in Battle Creek-Willard Library

Rogers and McFarlane of Detroit designed the depot, one of several Richardsonian Romanesque-style stations between Detroit and Chicago built in the late nineteenth century.

Peeks into the Past: Tales of Battle Creek's Railroad Station

Monday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Clock tower at Clara's in Battle Creek. Photo by WBCK/Townsquare Media.

