I want to thank Nancy Pelosi for admitting to the world that I was correct. She stated that she and her fellow Democrats were purposely making Americans suffer during this pandemic so they would elect Biden.

How does that make all of you moderates feel about that Party now? Would you possibly admit that they are soulless?

After months of refusing to negotiate in good faith with Republicans, she is now willing to come to the table and not only discuss a stimulus bill but accept what is less than half of what she demanded before the election. Yes, you heard that correctly, before the election she was demanding a $2.3 TRILLION dollar stimulus package now she is willing to accept a $900 billion dollar package.

That my friends is heartless, soulless and downright cruel. How do Democrats vote for this every election?

At a press conference the other day while acting annoyed at some of the questions the peasants were asking her she bristled at one of them. One peasant, CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked:

“Was it a mistake not to accept half of a loaf months ago? When you said I’m not going to accept half a loaf –?”

She got angry interrupted him and said:

“I’m going to tell you something, don’t characterize what we did before as a mistake, as a preface to your question if you want an answer. That was not a mistake. It was a decision, and it has taken us to a place where we can do the right thing without other, shall we say, considerations in the legislation that we don’t want. Now, that is it. Now, the fact is, I’m very proud of where we are.”

Pelosi even went so far as to say she is “very proud” of where Democrats are after making many Americans suffer for over the last 3 months and counting.

How do people vote for this or do these people who vote for the Democrats have the same non-concern for people who are suffering as long as they are not being affected by the suffering? Government employees get paid whether they work or not.

The Republicans better not give a nickel more than what is needed for only the people and small businesses that were affected. State government and their Governors were the ones to shut down their economies after the first month when there was no science to back what they were doing. That being said they should be the ones to cut from their own budgets.

Also, we find out that Governor Whitmer has once again extended the lockdowns on:

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars

Theaters, movie theaters, stadiums and arenas

Bowling centers trampoline parks and indoor water parks

Organized sports, except professional sports

In-person learning in high-schools, colleges and universities

Any places that can have work from home

Bingo halls, casinos and arcades

Group fitness classes

Whitmer is a wealthy woman, why does she not stand in solidarity with the Michigan residents she has thrown on unemployment and reduce her pay to $362.00 a week. That is the maximum amount a Michigan worker can receive per week in state unemployment.

I think a lot more people would have more respect for her if she was to do so.

Currently, the people of Michigan are paying her $3,063.00 per week.

