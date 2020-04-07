Pennfield Boy Miraculously Avoids Life Threatening Injury After Being Run Over

Luck or a miracle? A 3-year-old Pennfield Township boy escaped life-threatening injuries after being run over by a vehicle.

Calhoun County Deputies responded around 8:00 p.m. Monday to a call in the 11000 block of Bellevue Road in Pennfield Township for an accident on private property. Deputies were advised that a 3-year-old boy was had been run over by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they were told that the male driver of the vehicle had been unaware that the child was behind his vehicle when he was backing up and ran the boy over. The 3-year-old victim was treated on scene then transported to Bronson Kalamazoo for non-life threatening injuries.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Department Deputies were assisted by Pennfield Township Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance Service.