Pennfield Township Cautious About New Marijuana Businesses

The Pennfield Township approved language for an ordinance that would put a six month moratorium on the State of Michigan being able to issue any licenses for marijuana businesses in the township. Supervisor Dave Morgan says it was a unanimous 7-0 decision by the board. He says the residents at the meeting were all supportive of the action. Morgan says the Township wants to proceed with caution, while the State sorts out the particulars of how recreational marijuana will exist in Michigan. Voters approved the recreational use of the drug in November. The board will vote to finalize the ordinance at their February 12th meeting.

Morgan says they've scheduled a forum of speakers and experts for March 5th a the Pennfield High School Auditorium. Details will be released soon.