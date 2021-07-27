Alleged Pennsylvania Serial Killer Charged with Murder in Battle Creek Cold Case

Murder charges were issued related to the disappearance of a pregnant Battle Creek woman who went missing 16 years ago.

After more than 16 years, the man believed to be responsible for Ashley Parlier's disappearance is being charged with Premeditated Homicide 1st-Degree Murder.

Ashley Marie Parlier went missing 16 years ago on June 12, 2005, from her home in the City of Battle Creek. Her family believed she was pregnant at the time of her disappearance. Her parents reported her missing to the Battle Creek Police Department. Ashley has never been located. Earlier this year, detectives were contacted by Pennsylvania law enforcement regarding Ashley’s disappearance.

Pennsylvania law enforcement had a suspect in custody for other murders and he provided them with details regarding Ashley’s disappearance and the possible location of her body, in the north section of Newton Township. Calhoun County detectives, along with multiple other agencies, searched a wooded area in Newton Township south of the City of Battle Creek. This is the first of two searches that were conducted in that general area. Ashley’s body was not located.

Calhoun County detectives traveled to several different states interviewing possible witnesses to this case. Calhoun County detectives eventually traveled to Pennsylvania and interviewed Harold David Haulman III, a 42-year-old Pennsylvania resident, formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan. Haulman’s family worked for the U.S. Government and he lived in different locations, specifically in Battle Creek from (Fall 2002 to approximately mid-2009) During the interview with detectives, Haulman confessed to arguing with Ashley at a home in Emmett Township. He indicated he had assaulted her, knocking her unconscious. He then drove her to a remote area in Newton Township where he struck her in the head several times with a piece of wood until she was dead and later discarded the blood-covered clothing that he wore at the time.

Haulman is currently in custody in Pennsylvania for two additional murders. One occurred on approximately June 13, 2018, in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania and the second occurred on December 4, 2020, in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. He served jail time related to a death on May 29, 1999, in Ramstein, Germany.

During the detectives’ investigation, they also found through a forensic social media search that Haulman had researched material related to serial killers and grave robbing.

In early June of this year, Haulman again agreed to assist detectives in locating Ashley’s body. He was flown from Pennsylvania to Battle Creek where he was transported by detectives in an attempt to locate the area where the murder occurred, although the area has changed over the 16-year period they were again unable to locate her body.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s detectives submitted a request of charges to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office. The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Harold David Haulman III for Homicide 1st Degree Murder Premeditated of Ashley Parlier. Haulman is currently being held in Pennsylvania for the two additional murders in Luzerne County.

I’m pleased to say that after 16 years, Ashley Parlier’s family can know that justice is near. This investigation could not have been successful without the joint assistance from the Battle Creek Police, Michigan State Police, FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, US Veterans Affairs Police, US Air Force OSI and the Calhoun County Prosecutors Office. This case is not over. Detectives will still be working additional information to locate Ashley. ~Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley

Anyone with information or details, or who knew Harold David Haulman III or Ashley Parlier is asked to contact Calhoun County Sheriff Detectives at 269-781-0880.

Ashley's parents both passed away in 2020 never giving up their search for Ashley. Ashley's sister Nicole Campen then carried on with the family's pursuit for answers and justice.

We got our indictment! I will be at his (Haulman’s) trial and in Pennsylvania to attend Haulman’s sentencing. My family is thrilled the detectives from Michigan and Pennsylvania built such a strong case and they all worked diligently. This was 16 years in the making and I wish my parents could be alive to hear this news. ~Ashley's sister Nicole Campen