People Move to Michigan From These States The Most

In 2022, I moved to Michigan, and without a doubt, it was a great decision.

Sure, there are some Southern roots things I can't quite shake, but the Midwesterners have welcomed me in and shown me the way.

Just don't expect me to start saying Pop.

Nonetheless, I wasn't the only one to move to Michigan in 2022. That year, 157,955 people from all across the nation moved to the Mitten State. According to the Census Bureau, the only two states that did not send people to Michigan that year were North Dakota and Vermont.

In the wake of the pandemic, 2022 moving trends returned to a normal standard, and according to a study from United Van Lines, those trends have largely continued.

Of course, Michigan is one of the many states that often sees more people move away than those who move in. However, population growth in Michigan, and even Detroit, has been experienced since 2023.

The most recent data for where people moved from and to is from the 2022 Census. Recently, Stacker compiled that data to show which states sent the most people to Michigan that year.

Surprisingly enough to me, the state I moved from just barely made the list. It just so happens that I was one of the 1,846 people to move from Alabama to Michigan in 2022.

While many of the states near the top of the list share a border with Michigan, many states just as surprising as Alabama pop up throughout the list of 25 below.

